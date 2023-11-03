Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $252,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Newmont by 238.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,274,248. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

