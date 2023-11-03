Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

