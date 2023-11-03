Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $175.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

