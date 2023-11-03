Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 18,274 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $197,390.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATR shares. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a PE ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 0.88. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

