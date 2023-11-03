Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

