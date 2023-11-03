East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $83,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $19,769,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,749,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,690,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.