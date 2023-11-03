Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

