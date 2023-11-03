Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $70.87 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

