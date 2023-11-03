Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.37

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.37 and last traded at C$38.30, with a volume of 22444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

