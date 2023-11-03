Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Stock Up 13.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 355,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.