Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

