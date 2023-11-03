EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,729,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

