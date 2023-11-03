Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $54.18 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

