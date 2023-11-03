Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.19.

EL opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

