Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.50

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.50 and last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 3264312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.19.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

