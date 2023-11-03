EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 895 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 130.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

