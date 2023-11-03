EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.98 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day moving average of $328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

