EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1,202.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.