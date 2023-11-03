EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,344 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,630,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

