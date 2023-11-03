EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

