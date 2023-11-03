EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $92.63.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

