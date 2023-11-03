EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IWR stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

