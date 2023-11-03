EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average is $176.23.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

