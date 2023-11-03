EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,589 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

