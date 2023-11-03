EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,243,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

