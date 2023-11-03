EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

