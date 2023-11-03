EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 531,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,710,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 321,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

