EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

