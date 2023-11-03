EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

