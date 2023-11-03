EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average is $274.20.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

