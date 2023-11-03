EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

