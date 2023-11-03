EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MNST opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

