EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SHG opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

