Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.