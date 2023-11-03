Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,157.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,038,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 99,685 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

