Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.81 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

