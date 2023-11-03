FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,332 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $442.26 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,967 shares of company stock worth $5,244,891 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

