Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.3 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

