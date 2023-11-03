Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,142.63.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $365,342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $223,405,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

