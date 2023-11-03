Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.