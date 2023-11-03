First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.23.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.40.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

