First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.5 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,390.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,299.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

