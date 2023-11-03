First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of FN opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.7938596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

