First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

First National Financial stock opened at C$38.28 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.7938596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

