First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,530,000 after buying an additional 194,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in First Solar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $147.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

