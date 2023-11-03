First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

