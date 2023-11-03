Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 64832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.