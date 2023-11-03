Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 29.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 758,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after buying an additional 173,481 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Garmin by 111.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $114.45 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

