Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $112.69 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 438124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

