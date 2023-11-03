Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $22.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBNXF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

